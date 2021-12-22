Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 3.66 points or 0.02% at 17101.48 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.42%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.59%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.39%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.85%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.5%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 377.84 or 0.67% at 56696.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.4 points or 0.67% at 16883.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 376.89 points or 1.35% at 28246.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.96 points or 1.14% at 8542.3.

On BSE,2414 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

