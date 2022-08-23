Volumes jump at Devyani International Ltd counter

Devyani International Ltd saw volume of 321.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.17 lakh shares

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Redington India Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 August 2022.

Devyani International Ltd saw volume of 321.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.28% to Rs.185.70. Volumes stood at 4.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73561 shares. The stock gained 6.99% to Rs.75.05. Volumes stood at 84272 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd notched up volume of 8266 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares. The stock rose 6.02% to Rs.1,657.65. Volumes stood at 8023 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd registered volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.63% to Rs.151.50. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd registered volume of 16043 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6651 shares. The stock rose 0.84% to Rs.3,408.10. Volumes stood at 13617 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)