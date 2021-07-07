Consumer Durables shares drop

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 313.35 points or 0.87% at 35804.36 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.27%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.78%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.8%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.68%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.32%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.11%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.91%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 70.72 or 0.13% at 52931.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.4 points or 0.1% at 15834.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.38 points or 0.08% at 25719.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.43 points or 0.18% at 7962.76.

On BSE,1642 shares were trading in green, 1473 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

