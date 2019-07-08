Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 29.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24402 shares

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2019.

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 29.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24402 shares. The stock dropped 2.45% to Rs.225.30. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd saw volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.96 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.09% to Rs.119.00. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd notched up volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28492 shares. The stock slipped 4.64% to Rs.241.70. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd saw volume of 44600 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16092 shares. The stock dropped 4.59% to Rs.2,398.30. Volumes stood at 24561 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 5230 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1973 shares. The stock increased 2.16% to Rs.358.95. Volumes stood at 2127 shares in the last session.

