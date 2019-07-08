Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2019.

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 29.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24402 shares. The stock dropped 2.45% to Rs.225.30. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd saw volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.96 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.09% to Rs.119.00. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd notched up volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28492 shares. The stock slipped 4.64% to Rs.241.70. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd saw volume of 44600 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16092 shares. The stock dropped 4.59% to Rs.2,398.30. Volumes stood at 24561 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 5230 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1973 shares. The stock increased 2.16% to Rs.358.95. Volumes stood at 2127 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 11:00 IST

