Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 41.78 points or 0.51% at 8172.48 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.99%), Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 2.37%),Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 2.34%),CRISIL Ltd (down 2.16%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 1.65%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.6%), Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.49%), IFCI Ltd (down 1.44%), and Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (up 11.63%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 9.06%), and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 6.78%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 221.93 or 0.38% at 58354.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.7 points or 0.29% at 17479.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.89 points or 0.34% at 29542.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.91 points or 0.1% at 8781.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 1358 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)