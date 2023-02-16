JUST IN
Volumes jump at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Adani Total Gas Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 February 2023.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 167.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 703.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23778 shares. The stock dropped 4.15% to Rs.1,903.85. Volumes stood at 19116 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd saw volume of 3.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31546 shares. The stock dropped 2.77% to Rs.1,048.95. Volumes stood at 5281 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 4864 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1157 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.456.00. Volumes stood at 3610 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36111 shares. The stock rose 6.67% to Rs.630.35. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd saw volume of 33336 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9164 shares. The stock increased 6.56% to Rs.3,326.00. Volumes stood at 47591 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 11:00 IST

