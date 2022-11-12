TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.51% to Rs 350.58 croreNet profit of TCNS Clothing Co. declined 30.98% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.51% to Rs 350.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 239.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales350.58239.29 47 OPM %13.1612.63 -PBDT37.1736.21 3 PBT10.0614.11 -29 NP7.6411.07 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU