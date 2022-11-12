TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.51% to Rs 350.58 crore

Net profit of TCNS Clothing Co. declined 30.98% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.51% to Rs 350.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 239.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.350.58239.2913.1612.6337.1736.2110.0614.117.6411.07

