Volumes jump at Ircon International Ltd counter

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 February 2021.

Ircon International Ltd saw volume of 114.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.17% to Rs.93.35. Volumes stood at 9.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 54.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.84% to Rs.1,678.45. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35209 shares. The stock dropped 2.46% to Rs.575.90. Volumes stood at 41032 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79586 shares. The stock gained 1.12% to Rs.321.45. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd registered volume of 54642 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10989 shares. The stock slipped 0.78% to Rs.2,543.00. Volumes stood at 11488 shares in the last session.

