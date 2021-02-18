Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 216.94 points or 1.68% at 13132.77 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.1%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.48%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.35%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.09%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.77%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.72%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.63%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.98%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.3%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.02 or 0.01% at 51698.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.2 points or 0.08% at 15221.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.19 points or 0.94% at 20070.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.97 points or 0.59% at 6778.22.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 740 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

