Volumes jump at JSW Energy Ltd counter

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 162.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.25 lakh shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2020.

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 162.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.59% to Rs.48.15. Volumes stood at 6.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 113.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.63% to Rs.339.70. Volumes stood at 7.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 8.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.99% to Rs.340.50. Volumes stood at 3.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 4.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61105 shares. The stock dropped 1.64% to Rs.498.00. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd witnessed volume of 16.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.91% to Rs.668.95. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)