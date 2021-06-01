Basic materials stocks edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 44.91 points or 0.88% at 5060.85 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Pennar Industries Ltd (down 5.3%), Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (down 3.8%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 3.67%),Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (down 3.6%),Mangalam Organics Ltd (down 3.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mangalam Cement Ltd (down 3.39%), Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 3.38%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 3.3%), Hil Ltd (down 3.29%), and Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.24%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 8.99%), Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 7.21%), and India Glycols Ltd (up 6.92%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.08 or 0.18% at 52029.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.35 points or 0.11% at 15600.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.4 points or 0.3% at 23524.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.66 points or 0.13% at 7437.54.

On BSE,1235 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

