Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 237.03 points or 1.63% at 14807.92 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.88%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.49%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.68%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.64%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 1.36%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.18%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.05%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.6%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.06%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 107.39 or 0.21% at 50148.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.15 points or 0.12% at 14771.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.59 points or 0.89% at 19087.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.82 points or 0.68% at 6458.78.

On BSE,1398 shares were trading in green, 725 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

