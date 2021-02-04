Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 37.58 points or 1.73% at 2208.59 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Thermax Ltd (up 4.45%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.65%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.29%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 2.57%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.26%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.78%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.85%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.82%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (down 0.68%), CESC Ltd (down 0.54%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 107.39 or 0.21% at 50148.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.15 points or 0.12% at 14771.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.59 points or 0.89% at 19087.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.82 points or 0.68% at 6458.78.

On BSE,1398 shares were trading in green, 725 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

