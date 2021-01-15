Consumer Durables stocks gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 40.83 points or 0.13% at 30600.59 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Orient Electric Ltd (up 4.71%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.35%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.25%),Blue Star Ltd (up 0.15%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.09%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.67%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.41%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 330.5 or 0.67% at 49253.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.9 points or 0.59% at 14509.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.85 points or 0.44% at 18798.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.58 points or 0.56% at 6306.96.

On BSE,878 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

