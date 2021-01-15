Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 4.47 points or 0.21% at 2147.03 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.3%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.21%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.76%), CESC Ltd (up 0.7%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.54%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.2%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.49%), K E C International Ltd (down 1.47%), and Thermax Ltd (down 1.43%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 330.5 or 0.67% at 49253.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.9 points or 0.59% at 14509.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.85 points or 0.44% at 18798.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.58 points or 0.56% at 6306.96.

On BSE,878 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)