Volumes jump at UCO Bank counter

UCO Bank witnessed volume of 378.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.10 lakh shares
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 March 2021.
UCO Bank witnessed volume of 378.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.46% to Rs.14.40. Volumes stood at 142.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 20.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 20.00% to Rs.129.80. Volumes stood at 6.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd notched up volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.23% to Rs.572.70. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd saw volume of 15.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.06% to Rs.680.00. Volumes stood at 11.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 3.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.11% to Rs.754.15. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.
