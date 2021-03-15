Natco Pharma forays into pheromone based technology for integrated pest management

The drug maker on Monday announced its foray into pheromone based mating disruption technology for integrated pest management solution to farmers in India.

Natco through its crop health science (CHS) division is working with ATGC Biotech (ATGC) for the technology. ATGC is a science based innovative technology company concentrating on developing new biosafe molecules and tools to protect diverse crops from insect pests, in collaboration with US based agricultural biotech company ISCA Inc.

During Kharif 2021, Natco plans to launch its first green label pheromone product for effective management of pink bollworm (PBW) in cotton crop, under its brand NATMATE PBW. This is the first pheromone-based indigenously manufactured product for mating disruption that received approval from Central Insecticide Board (CIB).

Pink Bollworm posed a major challenge in the past few years to cotton farmers across India. The damage to quality and yield of cotton due to PBW is significant and often severely affects the livelihood of small farmers.

"Now, NATMATE PBW will be a tool in the hands of farmers and seed producers in developing an Insect Resistance Management (IRM) plan and preserve benefits of Bt traits in cotton as well," the company said in a statement.

Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit dropped 39.27% to Rs 63.40 crore on 26.33% rise in revenue from operation at Rs 355.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Natco Pharma were down 1.11% at Rs 817 on BSE.

