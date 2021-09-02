Basic materials shares spurt

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 62.86 points or 1.11% at 5718.62 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, NOCIL Ltd (up 3.76%), Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.59%),Bodal Chemicals Ltd (up 3.58%),Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (up 3.35%),Mangalam Cement Ltd (up 3.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Transpek Industry Ltd (up 2.76%), BASF India Ltd (up 2.63%), Navin Fluorine International Limited (up 2.36%), J K Cements Ltd (up 2.36%), and Dalmia Bharat Ltd (up 2.32%).

On the other hand, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (down 1.79%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 1.57%), and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 1.47%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 85.71 or 0.15% at 57423.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.25 points or 0.18% at 17107.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.28 points or 0.56% at 27130.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.24 points or 0.58% at 8384.57.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 788 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

