Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 5.04 points or 0.12% at 4095.28 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.29%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.07%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.72%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.7%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.03%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.88%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.75%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.61%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.39%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.26%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.95%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 501.57 or 0.87% at 57410.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.8 points or 0.95% at 17226.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.02 points or 0.16% at 29406.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.64 points or 0.06% at 8724.66.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

