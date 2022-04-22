Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 1.76 points or 0.09% at 1855.61 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 8.05%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 5.44%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.01%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.03%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 0.49%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.36%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.21%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.2%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.3%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.21%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.87%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 501.57 or 0.87% at 57410.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.8 points or 0.95% at 17226.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.02 points or 0.16% at 29406.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.64 points or 0.06% at 8724.66.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

