Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation acquires additional stake in National Peroxide

Through its wholly owned step down foreign subsidiary - Baymanco

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation announced that its wholly owned step down foreign subsidiary, Baymanco Investments has acquired 8,60,000(14.96%) Shares of National Peroxide by way of block deal from the existing promoters by way of interse transfer of shares.

Pursuant to the said acquisition, the total holding of the Corporation along with Baymanco has increased from 3.96% to 18.92%.

