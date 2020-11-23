Volumes soar at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 179.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.21 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 November 2020.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30815 shares. The stock increased 2.31% to Rs.1,527.80. Volumes stood at 72113 shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22448 shares. The stock gained 3.69% to Rs.661.00. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 55.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.14% to Rs.290.50. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd registered volume of 295.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.83% to Rs.23.95. Volumes stood at 253.16 lakh shares in the last session.

