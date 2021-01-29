Volumes soar at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 43.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.26 lakh shares

D B Corp Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Cummins India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 January 2021.

D B Corp Ltd recorded volume of 20.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.68% to Rs.82.50. Volumes stood at 14.5 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 286.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.574.80. Volumes stood at 35.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd saw volume of 30.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.92% to Rs.1,625.40. Volumes stood at 12.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd saw volume of 63.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.01% to Rs.669.00. Volumes stood at 26.68 lakh shares in the last session.

