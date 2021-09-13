Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 68.68 points or 0.33% at 20772.63 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.95%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.25%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.81%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.15%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.9%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.05%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.94%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 183.77 or 0.32% at 58121.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.2 points or 0.27% at 17322.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88 points or 0.32% at 27733.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.8 points or 0.06% at 8512.15.

On BSE,1486 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)