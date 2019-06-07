Cox & Kings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2019.
Cox & Kings Ltd tumbled 12.20% to Rs 77 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18403 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 12.07% to Rs 74.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 11.45% to Rs 83.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd pared 10.38% to Rs 100.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20 lakh shares in the past one month.
PC Jeweller Ltd dropped 7.91% to Rs 62.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
