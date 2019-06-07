Cox & Kings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd, Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2019.

tumbled 12.20% to Rs 77 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18403 shares in the past one month.

lost 12.07% to Rs 74.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd crashed 11.45% to Rs 83.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd pared 10.38% to Rs 100.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20 lakh shares in the past one month.

dropped 7.91% to Rs 62.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

