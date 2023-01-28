JUST IN
Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 284.83 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 44.91% to Rs 50.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 230.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales284.83230.24 24 OPM %24.9322.22 -PBDT80.9959.43 36 PBT66.7945.84 46 NP50.0134.51 45

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:15 IST

