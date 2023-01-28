Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 44.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 284.83 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 44.91% to Rs 50.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 230.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales284.83230.24 24 OPM %24.9322.22 -PBDT80.9959.43 36 PBT66.7945.84 46 NP50.0134.51 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU