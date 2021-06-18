Metal stocks melt

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 624.49 points or 3.39% at 17805.02 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 5.34%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.95%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 4.37%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.8%),Coal India Ltd (down 3.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.35%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.3%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.97%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.75%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.45%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.56 or 0.47% at 52076.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 94.6 points or 0.6% at 15596.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.51 points or 1.37% at 24527.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 95.57 points or 1.23% at 7644.89.

On BSE,846 shares were trading in green, 2266 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)