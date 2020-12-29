Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 625.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% jump in NIFTY and a 3.67% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 625.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47482.1, up 0.27%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 3.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30880.95, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 627.05, up 1.24% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% jump in NIFTY and a 3.67% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 59.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)