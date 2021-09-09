Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1100.8, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 63.55% in last one year as compared to a 51.37% rally in NIFTY and a 31.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1100.8, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 17330.3. The Sensex is at 58186.39, down 0.11%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 11.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40263.45, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1104.8, down 0.66% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 63.55% in last one year as compared to a 51.37% rally in NIFTY and a 31.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 88.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

