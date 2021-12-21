Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 95158 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20634 shares

Future Retail Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 December 2021.

AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 95158 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20634 shares. The stock slipped 0.77% to Rs.1,786.95. Volumes stood at 21812 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd notched up volume of 161.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.48% to Rs.54.35. Volumes stood at 197.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 79591 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25386 shares. The stock gained 10.22% to Rs.3,306.00. Volumes stood at 46256 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.809.40. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd witnessed volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70324 shares. The stock increased 0.59% to Rs.5,021.55. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

