Dewan Housing Finance Corporation to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers and institutional creditors
Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 295.52 points or 1.96% at 15362.74 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 5.07%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.99%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 4.11%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.99%),Hexaware Technologies Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NIIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.87%), Mastek Ltd (up 2.49%), Infosys Ltd (up 2.47%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 2.12%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (down 4.46%), CESC Ventures Ltd (down 2.12%), and Trigyn Technologies Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.56 or 0.05% at 39109.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.25 points or 0.05% at 11605.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 24.29 points or 0.18% at 13589.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.83 points or 0.21% at 4562.58.

On BSE,847 shares were trading in green, 710 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 10:01 IST

