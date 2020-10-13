Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 134.34 points or 0.6% at 22468.44 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 7.7%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 4.68%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.71%),NIIT Ltd (up 3.66%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.6%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.57%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.3%), Aptech Ltd (up 1.91%), and CESC Ventures Ltd (up 1.84%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.16%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 2.78%), and Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 2.16%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 72.32 or 0.18% at 40666.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.85 points or 0.23% at 11958.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.23 points or 0.1% at 14920.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.03% at 4940.53.

On BSE,934 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

