Volumes spurt at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 November 2020.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd notched up volume of 611.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 54.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.32% to Rs.295.50. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 14.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29952 shares. The stock gained 4.06% to Rs.5,123.00. Volumes stood at 31673 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47872 shares. The stock increased 2.87% to Rs.145.00. Volumes stood at 61356 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd clocked volume of 14.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.66% to Rs.603.95. Volumes stood at 66954 shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.1,374.00. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

