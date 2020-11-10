Volumes spurt at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Crompton Greaves slips after poor Q4 result
Crompton Greaves rallies after strong Q2 numbers
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit rises 27.78% in the September 2020 quarter
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 38.91% in the June 2020 quarter
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 27.35% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd notched up volume of 611.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 54.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.13 lakh shares
Pfizer Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 November 2020.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd notched up volume of 611.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 54.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.32% to Rs.295.50. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 14.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29952 shares. The stock gained 4.06% to Rs.5,123.00. Volumes stood at 31673 shares in the last session.
Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47872 shares. The stock increased 2.87% to Rs.145.00. Volumes stood at 61356 shares in the last session.
Phoenix Mills Ltd clocked volume of 14.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.66% to Rs.603.95. Volumes stood at 66954 shares in the last session.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.1,374.00. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU