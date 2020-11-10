Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 656.62 points or 3.34% at 18977.81 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 8.95%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 8.43%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 8.42%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 8.42%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 6.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cipla Ltd (down 6.62%), Lupin Ltd (down 6.39%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 6.34%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 6.24%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 6.02%).

On the other hand, Pfizer Ltd (up 4.45%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 1.35%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (up 1.21%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 654.38 or 1.54% at 43251.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.05 points or 1.31% at 12624.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58.67 points or 0.38% at 15246.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.95 points or 0.23% at 5210.16.

On BSE,1156 shares were trading in green, 1411 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

