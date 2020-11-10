FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 85.12 points or 0.76% at 11163.3 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 6.01%), Nestle India Ltd (down 4.07%),Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 3.71%),Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 2.7%),Marico Ltd (down 2.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 2.39%), Venkys (India) Ltd (down 2.39%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.38%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 2.25%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 2.2%).

On the other hand, Prabhat Dairy Ltd (up 11.76%), United Breweries Ltd (up 7.4%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (up 4.03%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 654.38 or 1.54% at 43251.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.05 points or 1.31% at 12624.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58.67 points or 0.38% at 15246.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.95 points or 0.23% at 5210.16.

On BSE,1156 shares were trading in green, 1411 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

