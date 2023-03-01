Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 353.63 points or 1.86% at 19340.12 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 4.49%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.95%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.59%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.56%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.92%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.64%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.63%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.32%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.46%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 379.53 or 0.64% at 59341.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.5 points or 0.59% at 17405.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 234.58 points or 0.86% at 27575.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.83 points or 0.73% at 8720.21.

On BSE,1974 shares were trading in green, 731 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

