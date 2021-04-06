Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 41.45 points or 1.63% at 2583.99 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.96%), K E C International Ltd (up 3.55%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.33%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.05%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.22%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.12%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.11%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.41%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.35%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.45 or 0.68% at 49492.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.5 points or 0.71% at 14742.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 181.11 points or 0.87% at 21026.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.34 points or 0.7% at 6937.62.

On BSE,1575 shares were trading in green, 558 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)