Volumes spurt at Eveready Industries India Ltd counter

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2019.
Eveready Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 57.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.73% to Rs.208.60. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd saw volume of 12.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60713 shares. The stock dropped 8.09% to Rs.1,157.40. Volumes stood at 50803 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 88.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.21% to Rs.48.75. Volumes stood at 13.47 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50758 shares. The stock gained 12.57% to Rs.207.80. Volumes stood at 80868 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd notched up volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29782 shares. The stock rose 0.51% to Rs.351.65. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.
