Volumes spurt at Eveready Industries India Ltd counter

Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 57.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2019.

Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 57.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.73% to Rs.208.60. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 12.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60713 shares. The stock dropped 8.09% to Rs.1,157.40. Volumes stood at 50803 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 88.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.21% to Rs.48.75. Volumes stood at 13.47 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50758 shares. The stock gained 12.57% to Rs.207.80. Volumes stood at 80868 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29782 shares. The stock rose 0.51% to Rs.351.65. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)