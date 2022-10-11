Volumes spurt at Gillette India Ltd counter

Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 25241 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 106.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 238 shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 October 2022.

Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 25241 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 106.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 238 shares. The stock slipped 0.21% to Rs.5,169.00. Volumes stood at 307 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 81159 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 97.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock lost 0.10% to Rs.2,619.95. Volumes stood at 598 shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 51049 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 87.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock lost 0.85% to Rs.3,043.25. Volumes stood at 553 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 72.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7016 shares. The stock dropped 0.36% to Rs.428.50. Volumes stood at 8125 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 57.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6080 shares. The stock lost 2.75% to Rs.498.90. Volumes stood at 3725 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)