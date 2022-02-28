Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 131.6 points or 0.67% at 19838.34 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.25%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.12%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.83%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.73%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.98%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.9%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 767.91 or 1.37% at 55090.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 207.85 points or 1.25% at 16450.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 269.41 points or 1.02% at 26180.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 93.66 points or 1.16% at 8005.53.

On BSE,926 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)