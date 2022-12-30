Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

-
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 243.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.90 lakh shares
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2022.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 243.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.78% to Rs.102.70. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 4.16 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70228 shares. The stock increased 5.49% to Rs.777.55. Volumes stood at 49143 shares in the last session.
Hikal Ltd recorded volume of 19.25 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.398.00. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.40% to Rs.307.80. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.890.65. Volumes stood at 98248 shares in the last session.
