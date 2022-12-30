JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Financials shares edge lower

Barometers turn red; oil & gas stocks rise for 4th day
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 243.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.90 lakh shares

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2022.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 243.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.78% to Rs.102.70. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 4.16 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70228 shares. The stock increased 5.49% to Rs.777.55. Volumes stood at 49143 shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd recorded volume of 19.25 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.398.00. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.40% to Rs.307.80. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.890.65. Volumes stood at 98248 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU