Business Standard

Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

Capital Market 

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18159 shares

3M India Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 February 2019.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18159 shares. The stock gained 1.31% to Rs.891.00. Volumes stood at 8930 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd saw volume of 561 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.20,556.95. Volumes stood at 53 shares in the last session.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 31.07 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.62 lakh shares. The stock lost 25.99% to Rs.168.15. Volumes stood at 16.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd notched up volume of 1558 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.6,499.50. Volumes stood at 96 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd registered volume of 1849 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock rose 1.04% to Rs.5,369.95. Volumes stood at 399 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 11:00 IST

