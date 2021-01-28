Volumes spurt at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2021.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.46% to Rs.2,430.65. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd notched up volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.2,331.55. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd notched up volume of 10980 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3173 shares. The stock slipped 0.84% to Rs.17,399.90. Volumes stood at 2114 shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd clocked volume of 12.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.642.00. Volumes stood at 7.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd saw volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38283 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.7,827.95. Volumes stood at 61406 shares in the last session.

