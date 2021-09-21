Volumes spurt at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd notched up volume of 387.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 31.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.22 lakh shares

Godrej Properties Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 September 2021.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd notched up volume of 387.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 31.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.22 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.67% to Rs.1,054.40. Volumes stood at 11.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked volume of 38.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.22% to Rs.1,730.75. Volumes stood at 10.02 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 28.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.62% to Rs.454.30. Volumes stood at 17.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 52.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.90% to Rs.383.30. Volumes stood at 51.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Leisure Ltd registered volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 20.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)