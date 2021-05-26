Volumes spurt at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd counter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd notched up volume of 61.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.46 lakh shares

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 May 2021.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd notched up volume of 61.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.76% to Rs.273.10. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 38.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.405.80. Volumes stood at 10.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 18.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.47% to Rs.103.20. Volumes stood at 80249 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd witnessed volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47792 shares. The stock increased 4.97% to Rs.1,478.65. Volumes stood at 60509 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 15.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.85% to Rs.633.30. Volumes stood at 67594 shares in the last session.

