Metal stocks slip

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 417.54 points or 2.23% at 18274.74 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.16%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.67%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.7%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.4%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 2.2%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.72%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.1%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.42%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.8 or 0.7% at 50993.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.35 points or 0.6% at 15299.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.48 points or 0.73% at 23523.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.7 points or 0.39% at 7398.17.

On BSE,1925 shares were trading in green, 1102 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

