Volumes spurt at Mindtree Ltd counter

Ltd notched up volume of 327.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1148.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28559 shares

Blue Star Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2019.

Ltd notched up volume of 327.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1148.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28559 shares. The stock rose 0.57% to Rs.981.80. Volumes stood at 15856 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 8418 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1367 shares. The stock gained 3.55% to Rs.682.50. Volumes stood at 2474 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22910 shares. The stock increased 6.55% to Rs.108.15. Volumes stood at 34152 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36866 shares. The stock dropped 2.93% to Rs.505.00. Volumes stood at 9121 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37633 shares. The stock dropped 19.99% to Rs.116.85. Volumes stood at 21103 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)