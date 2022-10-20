Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 541.07 points or 1.29% at 41516.19 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 3.67%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.69%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.31%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.26%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 1.22%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.19%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.73%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.03%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.66%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.48%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.65 or 0.19% at 58992.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.6 points or 0.17% at 17481.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 100.62 points or 0.35% at 28641.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 77.49 points or 0.88% at 8774.71.

On BSE,1498 shares were trading in green, 1808 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

