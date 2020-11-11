Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 163.05 points or 2.67% at 5943.57 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.62%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.56%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.15%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.45%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.23%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.62%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.86%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.84%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 71.37 or 0.16% at 43349.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.14% at 12648.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.34 points or 0.09% at 15245.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.35 points or 0.08% at 5213.76.

On BSE,1149 shares were trading in green, 1453 were trading in red and 193 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)