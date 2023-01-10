Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 82.53 points or 1.46% at 5556.24 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 6.78%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.34%),National Peroxide Ltd (down 4.28%),Indo Amines Ltd (down 3.71%),Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 3.42%), Satia Industries Ltd (down 3.28%), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 3.19%), Prism Johnson Ltd (down 3.07%), and West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 2.99%).

On the other hand, Deep Polymers Ltd (up 11.73%), Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (up 3.84%), and MOIL Ltd (up 3.17%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 712.23 or 1.17% at 60035.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 227.5 points or 1.26% at 17873.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.14 points or 0.72% at 28718.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.84 points or 0.84% at 8979.43.

On BSE,1207 shares were trading in green, 2231 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

